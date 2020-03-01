Search

NDA united in Bihar, asserts Nitish Kumar at JD(U) workers' rally

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 15:41 IST | PTI | Patna

Addressing the party here, Kumar said "patience" should be kept on the CAA and "controversies" avoided until the matter was before the court

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the NDA, of which his JD(U) is a part, was "united' in Bihar as he sought to dispel "confusions" arising from his recent meetings with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Addressing a 'karyakarta sammelan' of the party here, Kumar underscored that with the state assembly having passed a unanimous resolution against the NRC and the NPR, "patience" should be kept on the CAA and "controversies" avoided until the matter was before the court.

He also told JD(U) workers "let us resolve to ensure NDA will win more than 200 seats in Bihar assembly polls" Kumar also slammed the opposition Congress-RJD alliance over the 1989 Bhagalpur riots and pointed out that it was only after his government came to power in 2005 that the guilty were brought to book and the victims got justice.

