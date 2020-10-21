Search

Neena and Masaba Gupta's cute banter on the former's riyaaz video is mother-daughter goals!

Published: 21 October, 2020 12:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Neena Gupta recently shared a video on Instagram that shows her doing her morning riyaaz, and daughter Masaba had the funniest quip for mommy!

Neena Gupta; Masaba Gupta
Neena Gupta; Masaba Gupta

If there's one mother-daughter duo we adore, it's Neena and Masaba Gupta. The ladies are sassy, savage and so stylish! Neena and Masaba Gupta showed the world how wonderful and hilarious a mother-daughter's relationship can be in their recent Netflix show Masaba Masaba. And that's just how the pair is in real life too.

Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta recently shared a video of herself doing her morning riyaaz and Masaba had the best response for mummy dearest. Sharing the video, Neena wrote, "Morning riyaz in d mountains Thanks zoom and thanks prasanna guruji"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Morning riyaz in d mountains Thanks zoom and thanks prasanna guruji

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onOct 20, 2020 at 7:44pm PDT

Guess what darling daughter Masaba had to say to the riyaaz? The fashion designer wrote, "Sur toh pakdo mummy" with a couple of LOL emojis. Neena Gupta, being the fabulous woman she is, replied to Masaba saying, "riyaz means sur pakadne ki koshish". Isn't this the cutest banter on a social media post you've ever seen?

Neena and Masaba

On the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in the series Masaba Masaba along with daughter Masaba Gupta. The show is a fictionalised account that revolves around the lives of Masaba and mother Neena Gupta.

Also read: Neena Gupta: Masaba Is One Person Who Will Do Anything For Her Mother's Happiness

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Tags

neena guptamasaba guptabollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK