Neena and Masaba Gupta's cute banter on the former's riyaaz video is mother-daughter goals!

If there's one mother-daughter duo we adore, it's Neena and Masaba Gupta. The ladies are sassy, savage and so stylish! Neena and Masaba Gupta showed the world how wonderful and hilarious a mother-daughter's relationship can be in their recent Netflix show Masaba Masaba. And that's just how the pair is in real life too.

Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta recently shared a video of herself doing her morning riyaaz and Masaba had the best response for mummy dearest. Sharing the video, Neena wrote, "Morning riyaz in d mountains Thanks zoom and thanks prasanna guruji"

View this post on Instagram Morning riyaz in d mountains Thanks zoom and thanks prasanna guruji A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onOct 20, 2020 at 7:44pm PDT

Guess what darling daughter Masaba had to say to the riyaaz? The fashion designer wrote, "Sur toh pakdo mummy" with a couple of LOL emojis. Neena Gupta, being the fabulous woman she is, replied to Masaba saying, "riyaz means sur pakadne ki koshish". Isn't this the cutest banter on a social media post you've ever seen?

On the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in the series Masaba Masaba along with daughter Masaba Gupta. The show is a fictionalised account that revolves around the lives of Masaba and mother Neena Gupta.

