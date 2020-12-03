Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin to team up for a film titled Goldfish

Director Pushan Kripalani had developed the script of Goldfish with Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin in mind. His wish has been granted - the two actors are set to share screen space for the first time in the British-American project, which is bankrolled by Splendid Films USA. Having enjoyed her earlier collaboration with Kripalani on The Threshold (2015), Gupta says giving her nod to his next was a no-brainer. "When he came to me with this script, I was excited as well as nervous, as it's a challenging role. Pushan gives complete creative freedom to his actors," says the senior artiste, who plays Koechlin's mom in the mother-daughter drama.

Set in London, the movie revolves around Koechlin's character who returns home to her estranged mother, who is showing early signs of dementia. The two women rediscover their relationship in this story of memories, mental health and identity. Koechlin says Kripalani's first film had impacted her deeply. "Neenaji is an amazing actor. Also, I have worked closely with Arghya [Lahiri], who has co-written the script, during my theatre days. So it'll be a happy union of people from different walks of life," says the actor. The drama is expected to go on floors in the UK early next year.

