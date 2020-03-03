Neena Gupta asks women to not fall in love with married men; watch video

They say love is blind; but how right is it to fall for married people? In an honest video, veteran actress Neena Gupta has shared her own experience of falling in love with a married man and having struggled because of it. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress has appealed to all her female fans to not get involved with married men. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram #sachkahoontoe A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) onMar 2, 2020 at 1:51am PST

Neena Gupta explained how difficult it gets to manoeuvre through life when you're seeing someone who is married. Sneaking around so that no one finds out about your relationship, while exciting at first, soon loses its charm and becomes frustrating. You feel like spending more time with your beloved, but you find that he/she doesn't always oblige due to his/her commitment towards their family.

As such, Neena Gupta has stressed on why no one should fall for married people. Well, we sure agree with her! How about you?

On the work front, Neena Gupta was recently seen in the social comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Jitendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates