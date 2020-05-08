Neena Gupta does a happy dance as she crosses 5 lakh followers on Instagram
Veteran actress Neena Gupta has shared another fun and entertaining video on the 'gram, this time celebrating the fact that she crossed five lakh followers on the photo-sharing app!
Neena Gupta is on a spree lately! After taking Instagram by storm with her quirky and cute photos and videos, the veteran actress has also taken over cinema halls with her latest flicks. From asking for work on the 'gram to modelling her daughter ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta's outfits, Neena Gupta is unstoppable.
Recently, the actress shared a video of herself doing a happy dance and thanking her Instagram followers as she crossed 5 lakh followers on the photo-sharing app! Check out the fun video below:
We can't get over how adorable Neena Gupta is in the video! And the dance is kind of cute, too, don't you think?
Neena Gupta has been spending her lockdown her home in Uttarakhand and sharing pictures from the scenic locales. She shared a video showing off the beauty of the place, writing, "Good morning from Mukhteshwar Uttarakhand."
On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. The actress was last seen in the hit comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.
Neena Gupta is the kind of woman who has perfected the art of living life on her own terms. Born in Delhi, Gupta started off her career in showbiz with the 1982 film Saath Saath, which starred Deepti Naval and Farooque Shaikh in lead roles. (All pictures/Neena Gupta's Instagram account)
She then went on to act in films like Aadat Se Majboor, Yeh Nazdeekiyan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, but she tasted real fame with her performances in Indian parallel cinema in films like Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti and a few others.
Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s, with whom she has a daughter, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Neena and Richards never got married, and the former decided to raise Masaba single-handedly in India.
Pictured: Neena and Masaba Gupta
In recent times, Neena Gupta has taken to sharing fabulous photos of herself on social media that have got the fashion world applauding her for her bold and chic choices. The brilliant actress tends to model some of daughter Masaba's clothes, too, sometimes captioning the photos in the most hilarious ways!
Pictured: Neena in a Masaba Gupta ensemble. She captioned this photo: "Love this one from my beti @masabagupta"
This photo and outfit really made Neena Gupta shine as the new-age style icon. The actress has time and again proved that age is just a number and true youthfulness comes from within. Also, what makes these photos special, are her way of describing her dresses as 'frocks'! Here she wrote, "Frock ka shock. Picture taken by Gajraj sir"
Like films, Neena Gupta also made a mark in the television industry. A few of her TV soaps, particularly Saans and Dard, catapulted her into the limelight for being an actress of substance. In fact, Saans was also directed by Gupta and co-starred the brilliant Kanwaljit Singh. Some other TV shows Neena Gupta was popular for were Khandaan, Yatra, and Gul Gulshan Gulfaam.
Neena Gupta captioned this photo as, "Airport look! Courtesy - Balram, my driver." We just can't have enough of this amazing lady!
In 2008, Neena Gupta married New Delhi-based Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant, in a private ceremony in the United States.
The caption for this photo is sure to crack you up! Neena wrote, "Soch rahi hu aur role milenge kya? (Wondering if I will get any more roles?)" This is possibly with reference to her 'work wanted' promotion of herself on social media, when she described herself as a talented actress who wanted work.
This was back in 2017 when the actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play (sic)." Oh, how we love her audacity! To be a celebrated actress and still ask for work is something that requires a lot of modesty and drive. A number of celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, was inspired by Gupta's ambition.
In fact, her daughter Masaba took to Instagram to share, "Just the other day I was telling someone... how I am never afraid/shy to ask for work. It's obviously genetic. My mother put up this post on her Instagram today. I mean, my 62yr old national award-winning mother. She told me I must always work... no matter what... it keeps you from getting old..."
Pictured: With close friend and Mandi co-star Soni Razdan
Neena Gupta makes mix-and-match look so effortless, doesn't she? Who would have thought pairing a traditional Satlada haar with a western outfit would look this good?
Be it frocks or saris, Neena Gupta has a way of making every outfit work for her. She has the flair to carry off whatever she wears; we're sure daughter Masaba must be so proud of mummy!
Neena Gupta currently has a few big film projects in her kitty. Some of her recent films that did great business were Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Badhaai Ho, and recently, Panga.
Neena Gupta can now be seen working her magic in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which hit theatres on February 21. Here's wishing the actress the best for this film and for all her future projects!
