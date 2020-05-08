Neena Gupta does a happy dance as she crosses 5 lakh followers on Instagram

Neena Gupta is on a spree lately! After taking Instagram by storm with her quirky and cute photos and videos, the veteran actress has also taken over cinema halls with her latest flicks. From asking for work on the 'gram to modelling her daughter ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta's outfits, Neena Gupta is unstoppable.

Recently, the actress shared a video of herself doing a happy dance and thanking her Instagram followers as she crossed 5 lakh followers on the photo-sharing app! Check out the fun video below:

View this post on Instagram Thank you thank you A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onMay 7, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

We can't get over how adorable Neena Gupta is in the video! And the dance is kind of cute, too, don't you think?

Neena Gupta has been spending her lockdown her home in Uttarakhand and sharing pictures from the scenic locales. She shared a video showing off the beauty of the place, writing, "Good morning from Mukhteshwar Uttarakhand."

View this post on Instagram Good morning from Mukhteshwar Uttarakhand A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onMay 6, 2020 at 6:15pm PDT

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. The actress was last seen in the hit comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

