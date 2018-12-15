Neena Gupta has a fan-girl moment with Rajinikanth, see photo

bollywood

Thalaiva and wife Latha were in Mumbai to attend the wedding reception of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on Wednesday

Neena Gupta and Rajinikanth

On Wednesday, Neena Gupta found herself seated next to Rajinikanth on a Mumbai-Chennai flight. It was a fan girl moment as she shared a picture on Instagram with her co-passenger and wrote, "What a honour to be sitting with sir Rajinikanth (sic)."

Thalaiva and wife Latha were in Mumbai to attend the wedding reception of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on Wednesday.

Some of the other notable guests at the wedding included president Pranab Mukherjee, ex-US secretary of state and first lady Hillary Clinton, the Bachchans, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, and Aamir Khan from the tinsel town, and Sachin Tendulkar to name a few. The newly married couple was also blessed by the presence of some of the biggest names of Indian politics; from the Thackerays in Mumbai to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh and former president of India Pranab Mukherjee to mention a few.

