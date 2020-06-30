Neena Gupta: Have said yes to three scripts in three months

Miles away from Mumbai, Neena Gupta has been spending the lockdown in the picturesque hills of Uttarakhand. Besides giving shape to her autobiography, the actor has utilised the time to sift the scripts coming her way.

"The lockdown has been a productive period for me. I have said yes to three scripts in these three months," says Gupta, who was last seen in the much loved web series, Panchayat. She refuses to divulge details of the projects she has zeroed in on, but her excitement about collaborating with director Shaad Ali gets the better of her. "I read about five to six scripts. I am not allowed to talk about the three films I have said yes to, but one of them is with Shaad Ali. I am looking forward to the project. I plan to return to Mumbai only when I have to resume work."



Shaad Ali

Until then, the actor is only too happy to reflect on her life as she develops the memoir. Her search for a like-minded author, who will help her in shaping the autobiography, ended with a Bengaluru-based journalist. "Afsha Khan Jayapal is helping me put the book together. One of my friends recommended her. It was quite toxic to go back to some of my memories. But when writing a book, one needs to revisit their past. The outline is almost ready. We are looking for an apt title."

