Neena Gupta on having a child out of wedlock

Neena Gupta said she "suffered as an actress because of my public image", when she had a child out of wedlock.

Neena Gupta and daughter Masaba

Neena Gupta said in an interactive session with actor Rajit Kapur during Act Fest, on Saturday night, "The society has not changed even today, and that is why I tell aspiring actresses especially — do not be very candid at your professional space. I had a child out of wedlock and that proved me as a strong-headed woman, which I am. But back then, a strong woman could only play a vamp. So I ended up playing mostly negative roles. Girls, if you want to smoke, do not smoke in public or do not be physically friendly to a male friend. These are perceived as signs of independent women, and that might [mean you get] offered a certain type of role only," said Gupta, mother of acclaimed fashion designer, Masaba Gupta.

Starting her career with the film Gandhi in 1982, Neena acted in several films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Khalnayak, Mandi among many others. In recent times, her performance in the film Baadhai Ho has got huge appreciation. Neena, 59, is the mother of celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta who is the lovechild of Neena and the iconic West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards.

