Neena Gupta turns fashionista, goes all glam! See photos

The veteran actor Neena Gupta is turning to be quite a fashionista

Neena Gupta, 59, is keen to prove that age is just a number. The veteran actor is turning to be quite a fashionista. She has been posting glamorous pictures and captioning them with witty liners. With designer daughter Masaba a fashionista herself, why should mommy dearest be left behind? Bring it on, Neena.

"I suffered as an actress because of my public image. So I think it is important to maintain a certain image in the public eye to get roles in cinema," the actress said in an interactive session.

"The society has not changed even today and that is why I want to tell all the aspiring actresses especially -- do not be very candid at your professional space. I really suffered," she said.

Starting her career with the film "Gandhi" in 1982, Neena acted in several films like "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Khalnayak", "Mandi" among many others. In recent times, her performance in the film "Baadhai Ho" has got huge appreciation.

