NEET, JEE exams to be held as per schedule, Supreme Court dismisses plea to defer it

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), scheduled to be held in September 2020. "The careers of students cannot be put under jeopardy," the SC said.

A petition was filed in the apex court seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations amid continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards. Are students ready to waste one whole year? Education should be opened up. Covid may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait another year? Do you know what the loss to the country and peril to the students is?" Justice Arun Mishra, who headed a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the National Testing Agency (NTA), submitted before the apex court that all the safeguards will be taken while holding the exam.

“Now the courts are also going to open gradually for physical hearing. We also have these glass panels now,” Justice Mishra said.

While referring to the coronavirus pandemic, the plea had sought quashing of July 3 notices issued by the NTA, by which it was decided to conduct JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate exams in September.

The plea, filed by 11 students belonging to 11 states, said that the authorities be directed to conduct these exams only after the normalcy is restored.

As per the public notices issued by the NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.

The plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, had also sought direction to the authorities to increase the number of examination centres for these exams.

"Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death. The best recourse at this stage can be to wait for some more time, let COVID-19 crisis subside and then only conduct these exams, in order to save lives of the students and their parents," the plea stated.

The plea had alleged that concerned authorities have ignored the plight of lakhs of students from Bihar, Assam and north eastern states, which are presently reeling under flood, and conducting either online or offline exams in such places may not be possible.

(With inputs from agencies)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news