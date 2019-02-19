Neeti Mohan's dad unwell, the couple calls off the wedding reception

bollywood

Singer Neeti Mohan and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor Nihaar Pandya, had to call off their reception at the last minute. Neeti's father, Mohan Sharma, suddenly took ill and needed immediate hospitalisation.

He is said to be in the ICU. The couple was set to host a reception at a Hyderabad hotel over the weekend. They had also planned a reception in Mumbai later this month.

Singer Neeti Mohan tied the knot with model-actor Nihar Pandya on February 15, 2019, in Hyderabad. Before the wedding, the couple and their families are busy with all the pre-wedding festivities and photoshoots. Neeti's celebrity sisters - choreographer Shakti Mohan, dancer-actor Mukti Mohan, and Kriti Mohan are making the most of their sister's wedding ceremony.

Nihaar, most recently seen in Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, revealed how love struck them.

"A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story," said Nihar.

The couple, who was supposed to host a wedding reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai later this month, is yet to happen. Ahead of her wedding, Neeti along with her sisters Shakti, Mukti, Kriti and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, had her bachelorette party in Goa.

