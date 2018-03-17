Neetu Chandra reveals what she loves about MS Dhoni

Bollywood actor can't wait for IPL to start so that she can see her favourite cricketer MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings once again



Neetu Chandra

Actor Neetu Chandra, who is the brand ambassador for Taekwondo in India, just can't wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin as she will get to watch her sporting idol MS Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the domestic Twenty20 league.

CSK, who are returning to the IPL after serving a two-year ban, will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. That's when Chandra can do the 'Whistle Podu'.

"I do watch IPL and CSK is my favourite team. I love CSK because Dhoni, who is my sporting idol, is the captain. I look up to him and have a brotherly feeling for him as we come from the same region. What I like about him is that the temperament with which he handles cricket and stardom is just amazing," Chandra, who is a 4th Dan black belt in taekwondo, told mid-day yesterday.

Meanwhile, her favourite global sporting star is US tennis ace Serena Williams. "I'm a big fan of Serena. I think she is an amazing fighter, especially now as she has made a comeback after being a mother. I love everything about her," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates