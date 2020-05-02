Neetu Kapoor remembers husband Rishi Kapoor, writes 'end of our story'

Some love stories can never end. And that's the kind of love story that Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor shared with each other and the world. The veteran actor passed away on April 30, after battling cancer for two years, leaving behind wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

Today, actress Neetu Kapoor shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering her husband. She wrote, "End of our story," and shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor posing with a glass of whiskey.

View this post on Instagram End of our story â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onMay 1, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

Anupam Kher, commenting on her post, rightly said, "Some stories never end." Raveena Tandon, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in the 1995 movie, Saajan Ki Baahon Mein, wrote: "Eternal and forever." Sonu Sood said, "It's a story that inspired many stories on this planet mam. Some stories never end, in fact, they will remain in our hearts forever. Rishi sir will always be a guiding angel."

Richa Chadha shared, "It is but a comma, not a full stop. He's right there, beside you, regaling you with stories, making you laugh, getting annoyed, finding the best restaurant... he lives through you and beside you. Don't lose heart. You are united in eternity. Big big hug."

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh have worked together in movies like Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony and Zehreela Insaan, among others. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry transformed into off-screen romance, and the couple tied the knot on January 22, 1980.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news