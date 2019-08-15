Neetu Kapoor shares 'like father like son' video comparing Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

bollywood

In the videos, Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are seen in a similar looking locale, enacting similar dance moves for their respective films. The video is described as "like father, like son"

Neetu Kapoor had shared this image on her Instagram account

Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a video comparing her veteran actor husband and actor son Ranbir Kapoor. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a post where she compared Rishi's scene from the song "Tere mere hontho pe" from "Chandni" and Ranbir's clip from "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

View this post on Instagram This is so adorable ðÂÂ¥° A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onAug 14, 2019 at 8:55am PDT

Ranbir's co-star, Anushka Sharma dons a yellow saree, much like what Sridevi wore in the original. Neetu captioned the image: "This is so adorable." Rishi and Neetu are currently at the big apple as the "Mulk" star is undergoing medical treatment.

