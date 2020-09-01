Neetu Kapoor's family get-together amid Ganesh Chaturthi remembering Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Riddhima Kapoor, had another family get-together on Sunday, and the pictures from the celebration have taken over the internet. After Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor's fun pictures from Kapoor family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Jain family also visited to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

It's not just Neetu Kapoor who posted the picture on social media, but Armaan Jain along with wife Anissa Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor also shared some family pictures from the occasion. Dressing in a white Kurta Pyjama, Armaan Jain looked dapper in an Indian outfit.

Speaking of his wife, Anissa opted for a pink and white ethnic wear. Neetu, who shared a sweet selfie with daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara, remembered Rishi Kapoor on this auspicious day.

The perfect family misses Rishi Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's social media posts are proof enough! The family went through a huge tragedy on April 30, 2020, and ever since then, Riddhima has stood strong as a rock for her mother Neetu. She hasn't left the town ever since her father's demise and been with the entire family during the difficult times.

From sharing throwback photos to family selfies, Riddhima makes sure to share the love among her social media followers and her fans. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. The actor left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

