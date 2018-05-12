Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi spotted at New Delhi airport enroute to the US

Yesterday, newly-weds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at New Delhi airport enroute to the US



Yesterday, newly-weds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at New Delhi airport enroute to the US. They did not exactly get married spur-of-the-moment as it is made out to be. Last weekend, Neha was spotted at Anita Dongre's store in Bandra. She wore the designer's creation during the wedding ceremony, so it's obvious that the wedding plans were on. But then, no shaadi is complete without some drama.



Neha and Angad had attended Karan Johar's Valentine's Day bash this year. They made a joint entry and exit

A day after the Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced their wedding via social media. The lovebirds took everyone by surprise by announcing their marriage by sharing pictures from their Anand Karaj ceremony held at a Vasant Vihar Gurudwara.

A source, who attended the wedding told mid-day, "It was a quiet ceremony because that's how they wanted it to be. It was an intimate affair, with only friends and family in attendance. They wanted to break the news to the world, so even we refrained from posting photos online."

The former cricketer's friends from the field, Ajay Jadeja and Ashish Nehra, apart from actor Gaurav Kapoor and photographer Prasad Naik showed up for the ceremonies - starting with the mehendi rituals on Wednesday evening - at a half-day notice. Neha Dhupia wore a blush chanderi embroidered lehenga designed by Anita Dongre. Apt for a daytime ceremony, the lehenga had exquisite zardosi and resham work. Dhupia teamed it with a kundan choker and matching earrings from Dongre's jewellery collection.

In a joint statement, the couple announced, "Marrying your best friend is one of the greatest feelings in the world, and we are extremely fortunate to have found love in each other."

