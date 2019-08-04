Neha Dhupia breastfeeds her baby; emphasises on its importance
On breastfeeding week, Neha Dhupia shared a photo of herself nursing daughter Mehr. Along with the photo, she shared a powerful message
Along with Friendship Day, the first week of August also marks as World Breastfeeding Week. Bollywood actress, Neha Dhupia, who is known for speaking her mind for socially relevant things has voiced her opinion on breastfeeding. Neha Dhupia shared a photo of nursing her daughter, Mehr on Instagram. Along with the photo, she shared a strong and impactful post that emphasises on the importance of breastfeeding the child. In her Instagram post, she also revealed how blessed she's to be a mother.
Her post read, "It's been 8 months since I embarked on this rollercoaster and there is no better time than now to talk about how truly grateful I am for all the joy that our little one has brought into our lives...motherhood like all else hasn't been easy... the sleepless nights, the feeling like a food source, the blues are all a part of this wonderful package. It's amazing how the mommy brain can do so many things at the same time and works on autopilot ...like resting the baby's head just right, knowing when she is done with her feed and ofcourse becoming the burping expert of the world...
View this post on Instagram
She continued speaking about breastfeeding Mehr for six months and narrated, "I breastfed Mehr exclusively for 6 months and still continue to do so ... It truly made me realise the value of a wonderful support system that I have and sometimes the lack of it and also the lack of facilities . Like once I was on a plane and had to feed her, and I literally had to take her to the washroom and was only hoping that the seat belt sign does not come on before she is done ...of course I came out n apologised for using the washroom for so long... now here's the real deal ...
Neha, who tied the knot to Angad Bedi in a secret wedding ceremony in Delhi on May 10, 2018, also highlighted the lack of facilities for breastfeeding at prominent places. "I honestly don't understand the consciousness behind doing something so right n so beautiful. I'm also super grateful for all the amazing people in my life for making this journey easier but the truth is I know I'm not alone in feeling that there has to be a slight shift in our mentalities, in the fact that we need more facilities for breastfeeding moms with their babies or even their breast pumps ...and the only way this can happen is if we start a conversation... I want to encourage moms like you and me whether breastfeeding or not, to share their story ... tag me @nehadhupia and use the hashtag #freedomtofeed and I promise to share the story with my little world (sic)," she concluded.
Shilpa Shetty replied to this post by writing, "More strength to you." Tahira Kashyap also reacted to this Freedom To Feed initiative and wrote: "Beautiful, more power to you."
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their firstborn, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, on November 18, 2018.
