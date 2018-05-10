Neha Dhupia gets secretly married to 'best friend' Angad Bedi, see photos

Well, Neha Dhupia has left everyone startled by the sudden announcement of her marriage with Angad Bedi

While the nations is still swooning over Sonam Kapoor's wedding photos and videos, Neha Dhupia has surprised her fans by announcing her marriage with 'best friend' Angad Bedi. The actress took to her Instagram account to confirm the news. The couple got married on May 10. She shared a photo of hers with Angad from the wedding 'mandap' and wrote, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi (sic)."

Angad Bedi also announced the news on Instagram, he shared an adorable photo, wherein, his eyes are tucked at wife Neha Dhupia. He shared the photo and wrote, "Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia (sic)."

Neha Dhupia's BFF Karan Johar also was elated to share the news and shared their photo from the wedding ritual. The couple secretly tied the knot in Delhi according to Sikh rituals.

While Neha looked beautiful in a soft pink lehenga, and heavy traditional jewellery, Angad complimented her with his white sherwani paired with a pink turban.

While Neha was busy hosting a 'BFF' chat show, mid-day had interacted with the sassy lady and asked if she was in love. To which, the actress said, "Not yet. I'm getting there."

Angad Bedi is the son of Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi and is also seen in many Bollywood films and webs series.

