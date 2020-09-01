Neha Dhupia: I put out a statement, and I got six and a half lakh hate comments

Social media has proven to be both a boon and a bane. A lot of celebrities continue to connect and interact with their fans whereas a lot of them have quit the platform too. The most recent names that come to mind are Sonakshi Sinha and Sooraj Pancholi. And now, Neha Dhupia has also spoken about the online hate she was subjected to recently.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she has her take on the world of social media and this is what she had to say, "I'm happy there are accounts which have been banned, people who've been put in their place. 10 years from now, the world will have a stronger voice. Also, why should we write 'This person got trolled'? Why give them so much encouragement?"

She added, "How can anyone sit in front of their computer, give a woman rape or death threat, or any sort of threat, and then go out and share a table with his mother and sister, to eat biryani, or whatever it is for dinner after that? Put out their names and find who they are."

She then went on to talk about herself and how she was trolled and surrounded by hate for the statement she gave out on her reality show, Roadies. She said, "I put out a statement, and I got six and a half lakh hate comments. I spent half the day trending, and the other half with people making fun of me, and saying why am I trending. Is it my fault that I was born? Am I telling you to go around and make hashtags of my name? No."

Also, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy had tweeted this about Dhupia recently- "Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she" (sic)

This is what she said about the tweet, "Nobody has the right to question my friendships with whoever in the business. Either say something nice or don't say anything at all. It's the only way you will make the world a better place, then only you will teach your children to make the world a better place. It's the only way I'm going to raise my child."

Dhupia made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Qayamat- City Under Threat and was then seen in films like Julie, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Mithya, Phas Gaye Re Obama, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, and Tumhari Sulu.

