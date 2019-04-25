Neha Dhupia's new show gives viewers a sneak peek into the exclusive club of Bollywood's elite

television

This season is a gateway for viewers into the inner sanctum of the brightest Bollywood stars & starlets including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar

Neha Dhupia

Lights! Camera! And a season full of euphoric entertainment! Television's most riotous Bollywood chat show Jeep presents BFFs With Vogue powered by RealIsADiamond.in returns with the latest season of 'Real Friends, Unreal Fun'. Hosted by the vivacious Neha Dhupia adding sass & spice to some scandalous conversations, COLORS INFINITY's hallmark homegrown show airs every Saturday at 9pm, starting April 27th only on the channel.

Stimulating conversations with a blend of unscripted retorts and zestful revelations, this season of BFFs With Vogue showcases a hue like never-before bringing out the uncanny, candid and unseen avatar of the guests on the show. Boasting a glittering list of the brightest Bollywood stars & starlets including Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jhanvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar and many more with their BFFs & confidants, this season is a gateway for viewers into the inner sanctum of these idolized celebrities, that goes beyond the confines of the characters they play in films and the multi-million strong universes of their zealots on social media.

Along with a host of the show's distinguished signature games, this year introduces many more contests to its lineup of spirited segments. Facing an inevitable choice of confessing and confiding to a slew of gossip-laced questions or bearing the fiery consequences of silence, guests will find a suited punishment in replacing the preferred vodka shots by gulping down shots of chilies, vinegar, wasabi and all things spicy in 'Platter of Punishment' or lose their clothes on television during the 'Say It or Strip It' segment.

Opining on the latest season of COLORS INFINITY's most eminent homegrown show, Ferzad Palia, Head – Youth, Music & English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "Since inception, COLORS INFINITY has continued to reinvigorate the English GEC space by offering a wholesome and enjoyable viewing experience. Ranging from a wide-variety yet carefully curated programming bouquet we are showcasing only the best to suit the tastes of our viewers and sponsors, alike. From our initial proposition for homegrown shows and original productions, BFFs With Vogue has continued to soar in popularity and garnered remarkable interest from brands such as our partners this season – Jeep and RealIsADiamond.in; and we are committed to further expand the channel's presence by adding more shows to the entree. With season 3, we're geared towards making the next 10 Saturday nights an affair to remember, featuring an unrivaled list of real-life BFFs on the show, and giving an unmatched vantage view into their enigmatic lives."

Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Conde Nast India said, "Conde Nast Video India is proud and excited to produce and bring back the hit show BFFs With Vogue once again. Now in its third season, BFFs With Vogue will cut through the clutter of chat shows that will give viewers a chance to get to know a whole new side of their favourite Bollywood A-listers. With intimate no-holds- barred conversations, Season 3 has some fun surprises and will see unique and eccentric combinations of friends coming together."

"The concept of the show resonates quite strongly with the Spirit of Brand Jeep which is about bringing people together and curating unique experiences. The conversations on the show reveal a lot of unsaid secrets and fun facts about celebrities in a very entertaining style. The real-life connections, friendship and bonding is what makes the show one of a kind." said, Rahul Pansare, Head – Marketing & PR, Jeep India.

Furthermore, Richa Singh, Managing Director India, Diamond Producers Association, added "Authentic relationships are rare to find, just like real friendships which are unbreakable like diamonds. Bffs with Vogue shines a spotlight on such strong bonds & the real moments between friends, making this association a natural fit. DPA is thrilled to partner with them, yet again, in the third season."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates