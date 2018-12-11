Has Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli's relationship gone sour?

bollywood

In April this year, Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli appeared in T-Series single 'Oh Humsafar'. While shooting in Greece for the song, the duo got closer.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli

Things have soured between Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli barely two months after admitting that they were in a relationship on national television. The singer, who is seen as a judge on Indian Idol, had the Yaariyan (2014) actor surprise her on the show and profess his love for her.

Something seems to have suddenly gone wrong. Neha has deleted snapshots with Himansh on Instagram. The two have also unfollowed each other. Last weekend, she was missing from Indian Idol as she is in Los Angeles working on a track with Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed.

Neha, who has lent her power-packed voice to songs like London thumakda, Tukur tukur, Kaala chashma, Chhote chhote peg and Morni banke, has had an inspiring journey from being an Indian Idol season 2 contestant to becoming a judge on the singing reality television show in its tenth season. While Himansh Kohli made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyan. He later starred in films such as Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sweetiee Weds NRI and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka. However, his acting career never took off, as none of the films gave him any recognition.

In April this year, Neha and Himansh appeared in T-Series single 'Oh Humsafar'. While shooting in Greece for the song, the duo got closer. While shooting abroad, when Neha had a craving for Indian food, Himansh took it upon himself to find an Indian restaurant. Not only did he treat Neha to rajma chawal, but also tested his cooking skills with the chef to rustle up Neha's favourite dishes.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar: Never thought I can be as big as a female singer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates