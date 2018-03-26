Neha Kakkar says Sanu Ek Pal revisited version is a tribute to Sridevi

Neha Kakkar has sung a revisited version of Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave, from Judaai for Ajay Devgn's Raid



Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar has sung a revisited version of Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave, from Judaai (1997) for Ajay Devgn's Raid. She says the track is her tribute to late actor, Sridevi.

"When Bhushan Kumar [T-Series owner] offered the song to me, I took it up immediately. It's one of my favourite numbers. It reminds me of Sridevi," she says The singer also recently performed alongside several digital creators at the YouTube FanFest held in the city last week. She says the platform is an important medium for artistes who wish to bring their work to the fore. "It gives creators access to a global audience. It is relevant in today's world, where everything needs to be promoted instantly. It helps me reach out to my fans seamlessly."

Kakkar thanks her brother, Tony (composer), for encouraging her to be a YouTuber. "I have over two million subscribers. You can make it big on YouTube by being consistent. Many fans look forward to your videos daily."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates