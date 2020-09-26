Neha Pendse to replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain?

There is speculation that May I Come in Madam actor Neha Pendse will replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Tandon quit the comedy show last month. After she tied the knot with businessman Shardul Bayas earlier this year, Pendse now stays in South Mumbai. The set of Bhabhiji is at Naigaon, so the daily commute will be quite a task. Reason enough for Pendse to say no?

On the professional front, Neha was last seen turning vegan for her new project. Speaking about the same, she shared in a media interaction. "I read somewhere that you are what you eat and it is true. My energy system has changed. I feel like a machine fuelled with high-octane fuel and my body feels great."

The actress, who is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, further added, "I am at my fittest best and that is one thing which is very important. Also, it happened as the process of preparing for something that I am working on currently. This is amazing and one has to experience it to believe it."

In a media interaction earlier, Saumya shared, "I haven't signed anything, and honestly I'm going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don't have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That's going to be the quest now. There's a lot of workarounds, but I'll be choosy."

Though the reason for her leaving the show is yet to be known, the buzz was that the actress, also best remembered as Roop from Jab We Met, quit the show owing to the current situation due to pandemic. Saumya was apparently not willing to shoot due to the ongoing pandemic considering she has a child at her home. So far, be it a schoolteacher, a bold police officer, to a school going kid or even playing a character of the opposite gender, Saumya Tandon skilfully essayed several characters as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news