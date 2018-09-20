Neha Sharma: Perfect isn't real, embrace imperfections

bollywood

Neha Sharma feels it is time for people to embrace imperfections

Women should be lifting each other up, not tearing each other down by pointing out imperfections or shaming someone for being confident, says actress Neha Sharma.

The actress, who has featured in projects like "Mubarakan", "Teri Meri Kahaani", "Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum", "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2", "Youngistaan" and "Tum Bin II", feels it is time for people to embrace imperfections.

"With changing times, I feel people want to see actors look more real now. Perfect isn't real. We all have imperfections and everyone's body is built differently. I personally don't ever want to give a false image of perfection as I somewhere feel responsible," Neha told IANS over an email.

"Growing up, I saw photoshopped images of people in magazines and felt inadequate. I don't want to do the same. Another thing that needs to change: shaming women who are confident. Someone that constantly post selfies or looks in the mirror is often seen as 'full of themselves' or 'big headed' or 'self-absorbed' but what's wrong with being confident and loving yourself? Absolutely nothing.

"More women should feel this way about themselves and we should have the right to. And as women, we should be lifting each other up, not tearing each other down by pointing out imperfections or shaming someone for being confident.

"I feel now it's the time to embrace the imperfections and accept ourselves as we are and not feel the pressure to be perfect at all times," added the actress, who has been named the brand ambassador of Garnier Color Naturals.

How do you think the definition of beauty standard is changing in the world?

"With the changing times, I think the standard of beauty has changed as well. We have become more tolerant to diversity. As a society, we have become much more aware of the need and value of diversity," said the actress, who has also worked in Telugu films.

"Aging and coloured skin are being embraced now. The obsession with being skinny is gone. I feel now there is awareness that you can be any size, colour or race and yet be beautiful," she added.

On her association with Garnier Color Naturals, Neha said: "It's really been a beautiful journey so far and we still have a long way together and I'm hoping it will be one of my most memorable ones."

Neha said "haircare is very important", especially for someone in showbiz.

"Because hair styling is a daily routine for an actor and the hair gets battered everyday with all the blow drying, curling and straightening. So, it's even more crucial for actors to take good care of their hair and I think a good hair colour is certainly of utmost importance."

She gives special attention to her crowning glory.

"Each time that my hair is exposed to excessive sunlight, and styling products, I try to get a brand new, lovely brown (colour) as that completely changes the way the hair looks. It gives me a new look and great shine and I feel confident to flaunt my hair.

"The basic haircare regimen that I follow includes regular hair oiling and occasional use of a nice hair mask that can be applied overnight, or sometimes just for 15-20 minutes during the day so that the hair is well-conditioned."

