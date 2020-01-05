Nehha Pendse and beau Shardul Bayas tie the knot in grand Marathi ceremony

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Nehha Pendse, known for her stints in TV shows like Bigg Boss and May I Come In Madam, and films such as Daag: The Fire, Devdas, and Natsamrat, has tied the knot with beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5, 2020, in Pune in a Maharashtrian wedding. In fact, the actress has already changed her Instagram handle to 'Nehha Pendse Bayas'! Some photos from the engagement and wedding ceremony have made their way online via her friends' and fans' social media accounts. Check out a few below!

These photos are from Nehha and Shardul's engagement ceremony, which took place right before the nuptials. Nehha wore a stunning lush green gown and kept the accessories minimal, while Shardul was dapper in a peach blazer.

How happy and excited does Nehha look! According to a report in IANS, Nehha had said, "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there."

Nehha Pendse looked drop-dead gorgeous in the traditional Maharashtrian wedding attire - a baby pink Nauvari paired with beautiful Kundan jewellery and a pearl 'nath', and the traditional green glass bangles made the ensemble look even prettier.

If you want a closer look at Nehha's fabulous wedding look, check out these photos below:

Talking about how both she and Shardul were serious about settling down, Nehha said in an interview, "Both of us had burnt our fingers in love once and didn't want to get into that space again. Also, we were serious about the institution of marriage. In fact, we hardly had mushy, romantic talks initially, we would instead have intelligent conversations. And that drew me closer to him. There is never a moment of boredom with Shardul. He is exactly what I wanted in my man. I guess this (marriage) was meant to happen."

Don't Nehha and Shardul make for a handsome couple? We wish them a blissful married life!

