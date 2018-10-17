Search

Neighbour allegedly rapes 24-year-old woman at gun point

Oct 17, 2018, 19:24 IST | PTI

He also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident

Representational Image

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she was sleeping in her house at Kakroli village in the district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she alleged that the accused entered her house and took her to a nearby jungle, where she was raped at gunpoint, they said.

He also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident, police said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, they said, adding that a case against has been registered against the accused, who is absconding.

In another similar incident, a Class 10 student of a government school was allegedly raped by four men, including the son of her landlord, who lured her with an offer to buy her a pizza, the police said Monday. The incident took place on Friday in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, they added.

The landlord's son offered to buy a pizza to lure the girl and took her to a room where three of his friends also joined them, said a senior police officer. They were under the influence of alcohol, he said. They allegedly forced themselves on her and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone, he added.

