Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini expecting their first child

After Shahid Kapoor'Mira Rajput, Sania Mirza'Shoaib Malik, Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay have announced that they are expecting their first child



Rukmini Sahay and Neil Nitin Mukesh

The storks seem to be having a very busy time in Tinseltown. After Shahid Kapoor'Mira Rajput, Sania Mirza'Shoaib Malik, Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The 36-year-old actor said, "The arrival of our firstborn hasn't seeped in yet but I'm definitely very excited for the next phase in my life." "I am lucky to have great support system at home, who are constantly guiding Rukmini on the dos and don'ts. We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy," he added.

Meanwhile, the mom-to-be revealed that they have been on a baby-shopping spree for the past few months. "Neil will be an excellent doting father just as he is a fantastic husband. He loves children. The family has been taking great care of me. We have been doing a lot of baby shopping over the past few months apart from doing a lot of activities together like meditation, yoga and music," she said.

An elated grandfather-to-be, Nitin Mukesh, branded it as 'the happiest moment in our lives." "This is the 4thgeneration of the Mukesh legacy. This means the world to us and we are very elated. The one thing Nishi and I were looking forward to after Neil got married was a grandchild. In fact, Nishi has started redesigning the family cot that has been passed on from generation to generation for the new arrival,' he added.

Earlier in the day, Neil Nitin Mukesh, on his Instagram, shared a picture of a bird on its way with a baby. The picture had "To Be Delivered Soon" written on it. He captioned it as, "Now we will be THREE." The couple will be having a godh bharai function in Mumbai for family and friends once Neil wraps up his 45-day schedule opposite Prabhas for 'Saaho' in Abu Dhabi.

Also view: Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay and brother Naman at Mumbai airport



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI