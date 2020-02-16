Neil Nitin Mukesh makes his web debut

In his second outing as an antagonist after Saaho, Neil Nitin Mukesh will play a con artiste accused of murder, kidnapping and identity theft, in Zee5's next. Making a debut in web entertainment with the currently untitled project, Mukesh says he gives his nod to projects based on three factors, "the director, [the story of] my character, and the platform."

Mukesh tells mid-day the story "is based on one of the biggest prison breaks in India" and that his character will have multiple personalities. Prawaal Rawal's directorial venture, he says, "challenges me as an actor". "I was excited to be part of a one-hour short film. This was the perfect [film] to debut with on the OTT, before I [took up] a web series," adds Mukesh.

The Johnny Gaddar actor had already expressed his interest in the project when Rawal was only toying with the idea. "Prawaal was making a film on a similar subject earlier and I wanted to be part of that film, but things didn't pan out. I feel it's almost karmic to get a call from him when he was tackling the same subject for the web. My character is multi-dimensional. After doing films like, Saat Khoon Maaf [2011], David [2013] and Wazir [2016], I kept wondering if there ever will be another shade of grey. I wanted something challenging and this is a step further. I will be playing seven shades of grey with one character."

