Neil Nitin Mukesh: Prabhas makes everyone fall in love with him

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says his "Saaho" co-star Prabhas instantly makes everyone fall in love with him. Neil shared a photograph of his wife Rukmini Sahay sitting besides Prabhas



Neil Nitin Mukesh

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says his "Saaho" co-star Prabhas instantly makes everyone fall in love with him. Neil shared a photograph of his wife Rukmini Sahay sitting besides Prabhas. "When the nation's darling proves to be way more. Such a warm and sweet gesture to come meet Rukmini, Naman and me. To congratulate us on our new beginning. He instantly makes everyone fall in love with him.

Neil will reportedly play a villain in "Saaho". The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers are leaving no stone unturned. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Arun Vijay among others. It is being produced by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram of UV Creations.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever