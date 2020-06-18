Nepotism debate: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose social media followers

Nepotism has existed in our society for quite some time now. It's not just the Bollywood who follows this negatively perceived culture, but a lot of industries have been a part of it. After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death, his fans and social media followers alike have started discussing the cons of nepotism once again. It's not just Twitter or Instagram where the debates have flared up but at many other platforms.

People are sharing hate tweets with the #KarJoharGang highlighting the producer's involvement in Sushant's demise. Ever since Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and many celebrities who have claimed not even knowing Sushant Singh Rajput, mourned on social media, it did not go well. It's not just trollers who have stood up and spoke their heart out but also many others who decided to unfollow Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Bollywood celebrities who are a part of nepotism.

At present, he has 10.9 million followers which reportedly fell from 11 million in just 20 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. Though Alia and Sonam have a strong social media presence, haters continue to troll the actresses for their Koffee With Karan episode, where they claim of not knowing and following SSR and his films.

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt also faced the flak on social media for their condolence post for Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens slammed them for their 'hypocrisy'. Here's what the duo posted:

I’m in a deep state of shock.

No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words.

I’m totally devastated.

You've left us too soon.

You will be missed by each and every one of us.

My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans. ð — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2020

Sushant started his showbiz journey with Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group in 2008. The actor got his big break in television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He became a household name with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta in which he played Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. His last major outing was Netlfix's Drive.

