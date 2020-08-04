Nepotism Debate: The audience has made us, no one else has made us; says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Many Bollywood actors have been confessing their journey and take on the current topic of discussion - nepotism. While the whole 'insider vs outsider' debate took a wave on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, many Bollywood actors including star kids have spoken in length about their tales of struggle in the film industry.

After Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Janhvi Kapoor and many other star kids, now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken about her struggle and Bollywood journey since the past two decades. In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Bebo shared how she has seen the downfall of star kids who couldn't survive in the industry, and how the actress' struggle for 21 years has made what she is today! She stated, "21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars' children for whom it's not been able to happen for them that way."

Kareena Kapoor Khan further added, "It might sound weird but probably my struggle is there. My struggle is there, but it isn't as interesting as somebody who comes with just Rs 10 in his pocket on a train. Yeah, it's not been that and I can't be apologetic about it."

The actress also emphasised on the fact that the audience has made them what they are today. "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it's the audience that makes or breaks us."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to share the screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). It was originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release but has now been pushed to 2021.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again. The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

