Netflix announces the release date of classy, bossy and lighthearted show, Masaba Masaba

Based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta's life, this scripted series follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series is packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba and Neena Gupta themselves.

Talking about the series and her character, Masaba Gupta said, "Mom (Neena Gupta) and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in Masaba Masaba. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience."

Giving out the news to her fans, Masaba shared her excitement on social media.

She further added, "The series is packed with a combination of laughter, tears, struggles and inspiration that I'm hoping will resonate with women around the globe. I'm a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling and couldn't be more excited to make my debut with such a strong creative partner."

Masaba Masaba releases exclusively on Netflix this August 28, 2020.

Kiara Advani will be playing a short role in Masaba Masaba. In an interview with mid-day, "Since it's a unique show, I was more than happy to do a cameo. I play a self-obsessed version of myself. It's like doing a spoof of yourself."

The series traces the ace couturier's journey as she navigates love, life, career and friendships. It also marks her first on-screen outing with actor-mother Neena Gupta.

Can't wait to watch Masaba Gupta create her magic on-screen with her bossy and classy avatar.

