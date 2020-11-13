Netflix renews Emily in Paris for season 2

After the success of Emily in Paris, Netflix is all set to renew the romantic comedy series for another season. This comes less than two months after the launch of the show that created an online stir and drew a sniffy response from French critics. According to reports, the show has garnered strong viewership for the streaming giant, breaking into Nielsen's list of the top 10 most-watched streaming shows for the week after its première.

The show revolves around the life of a 20-year-old girl, Emily (played by Lily Collins) who is an ambitious marketing executive in Chicago. She unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. As the story proceeds, Emily gets tasked with the revamping of the social media strategy of the company and then embarks on a new life in the city of fashion.

The 10-episode series, also featuring Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Lucas Bravo, is shot entirely in Paris and other parts of France.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever