Netizens go crazy over Priyanka-Nick's cozy picture; actress reveals who clicked it
While there was speculation about who was present in the bedroom during their intimate moment, PeeCee revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it was her cousin Divya who clicked the picture
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's recent loved-up photo had left fans intrigued. They were curious to know who clicked the picture. While there was speculation about who was present in the bedroom during their intimate moment, PeeCee revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it was her cousin Divya who clicked the picture. Priyanka had fallen asleep while hubby dearest was watching the Super Bowl!
While Priyanka-Nick were out on a vacation, the duo had been flooding their social networking sites with loved-up snapshots. Life is certainly one big vacation for the couple.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy promoting her next Hollywood outing, Isn't It Romantic? which has Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth as co-stars. PeeCee and hubby Nick Jonas recently attended the second annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in Los Angeles.
She presented the award to TV host Elizabeth Chambers Hammer. Learning Lab Ventures is an organisation involved in tackling generational poverty using intensive after-school education.
