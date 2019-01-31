Priyanka Chopra's next production to revolve around Rajneesh Osho's closest aide Ma Anand Sheela

television

Sources say Priyanka Chopra to kick off Barry Levinson-directed film on godman Rajneesh Osho's closest aide Ma Anand Sheela only by end-2019; writing team likely to fly to Pune for research

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Months after the Netflix series, Wild Wild Country, brought the spotlight back on controversial Indian godman Rajneesh Osho, Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced on The Ellen Degeneres Show yesterday that her next production will revolve around his closest aide Ma Anand Sheela. To be helmed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson, the movie will mark her foray into Hollywood as a producer.



Ma Anand Sheela

mid-day dug a little deeper to find out that Chopra, who will play the protagonist, intends to take the film on floors by the year-end. A source reveals, "Priyanka has been reading up on Ma Sheela and the international commune she built with Rajneesh Osho, to understand the character's psyche. While the research team is collating information from public domain about Rajneeshpuram, they have also reached out to Ma Anand Sheela in Switzerland."



Barry Levinson

"The writers may fly down to Pune mid-year to visit the Osho Ashram. The film will chronicle her transformation from a fine arts student to the right-hand person of a godman, who is eventually convicted of attempted murders."

