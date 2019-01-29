Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' quality time with family

hollywood

Parents Kevin Jonas and Denis Jonas hosted a wonderful reception for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Belmont.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with Kevin Jonas, Denis Jonas, Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra and other guests at the reception. Picture courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seem to be having a gala time with their families. It has been close to two months after Nick and Priyanka first exchanged vows in India but the two have been celebrating their love ever since.

Recently, Nick's parents Kevin Jonas and Denis Jonas hosted a wonderful reception for the couple in Belmont. The Jonas family, along with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, were seen in attendance at Nellie's Southern Kitchen in Belmont, North Carolina, reported E! Online. Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her hubby and family. Priyanka and Nick celebrated their new status as husband and wife with a family gathering, which included some good music, dancing and delicious food.

"Nick and Priyanka just got hitched but that knot that they tied has not been dipped in gravy or honey or hot chicken grease. So it's time we throw them Nellie's Southern feast. Mama and Papa J invite you with pride to come celebrate their boy and his bride," a sign read inside the restaurant space.

Nellie's Southern Kitchen was inspired by Kevin Jonas Sr's grandmother Nellie Jonas, who passed away in 2011. According to E! News, the kitchen was closed on Sunday for a private event. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December last year in two ceremonies - Christian wedding on December 1 and Hindu ceremony on December 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the film 'Isn't it Romantic?' The film also stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day. She will be also seen in Shonali Bose's directorial 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasin in the lead roles.

