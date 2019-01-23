This picture of Parineeti Chopra from Priyanka Chopra's haldi ceremony is all sorts of cute

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra's picture from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' haldi ceremony has gone viral, and for good reason. The actor looks lovely in it and seems to share an easy camaraderie with jiju Nick Jonas

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra. Pic/Parineeti Chopra's official Instagram account

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a picture of her applying haldi on Nick Jonas' face at Nickyanka's haldi ceremony as her Instagram story. It didn't take long for the picture to go viral, and why wouldn't it? The actor looks lovely as she cheerfully smears haldi on jiju Nick's face as he looks on. The duo seems to share an easy camaraderie, which makes the picture even more special.

Take a look at the picture here:

Parineeti shared as Instagram stories quite a few other pictures of herself from Nickyanka's mehendi celebration as well. She looks absolutely stunning in her yellow outfit by Kanika Kapoor's House Of Chikankari.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on December 1, 2018. The pair got married in a Hindu ceremony on December 2, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra is happy about Jonas, Chopra family's union

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates