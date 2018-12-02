Parineeti Chopra is happy about Jonas, Chopra family's union

bollywood

Priyanka looked every bit the 'desi girl' in a bright multi-coloured and festive lehenga choli for her Mehendi ceremony, which took place on Friday

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra/picture courtesy: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra penned an emotional note as her cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas here. She is happy about how the culturally different families of the bride and groom have united.

Sharing a picture from Priyanka's mehendi on Instagram, Parineeti welcomed Nick to her family and is all praise for her "jiju" (brother-in-law).

"The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we did not have to worry about it because Nick promised to do it all his life.

"Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I am so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united," she wrote.

The couple also took to Instagram on Saturday to not just share glimpses of their 'mehendi' festivities, but also their thoughts about following both traditions to get married.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others' faiths and cultures.

"And so, planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing."

While she looked carefree and joyous, Nick also seemed to be enjoying the customs to the hilt in a kurta-pyjama.

"An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the mehendi. Once again we made it our own, and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," read the post accompanying the pictures, which drew millions of fans across the world who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of the closely guarded wedding.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday. On Sunday, they will wed as per Hindu traditions at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace here.

Hollywood celebs like Mindy Kaling, Gisele Bundchen, Julianne Hough and Sofia Vergara were among those who took the social media route to wish them a happy married life.

