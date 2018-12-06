Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi to hit cinemas on May 17, 2019!

bollywood

The makers and star cast of Jabariya Jodi opted for a unique way to announce the release date of their upcoming Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer, which will be hitting screens on 17th May 2019. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar’s pakadwa vivaah (groom kidnapping).

Producer Ekta Kapoor, took to social media to share a fun and playful Stop Motion poster, showing Sid and Pari having a blast in a Maha Shivratri set up captioning, "Jabariya RELEASE DATE! #JabariyaJodion17thMay #JabariyaJodi @sidmalhotra @parineetichopra 2ruchikaakapoor @shaaileshrsingh @instaprashant @anugaur10 @karmamedianet @balajimotionpictures"

Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Siddharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Shailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Ent, Jabariya Jodi is set to be the surprise Wedding of 2019! Directed by Prashant Singh, the film will hit cinemas worldwide on 17th May 2019.

