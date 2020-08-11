Never saw Sushant's body hanging, don't trust Mumbai Police probe, says actor's father

Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Mumbai Police summoned everyone, "except the real suspects or accused" in the case of his son's death, and argued that the mark seen on the actor's neck could be of a belt.

#SushantSinghRajput's father says family suspects foul play as they never saw his body hanging.#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase #SushantSinghRajputCase



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/LNRFemFWqk — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 11, 2020

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Sushant's father, contended before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the family has no faith in the investigation of the Mumbai Police and Rhea Chakraborty's role should have been investigated but it was doing something else.

Singh told the apex court that Sushant's family never saw his body hanging and this creates suspicion.

"The larger picture is that my client has lost his son," he said, adding that the Mumbai Police did not listen to Sushant's father and "took the investigations into a completely different direction".

"His daughter could enter after the body was reportedly brought down. Nobody in the family has seen his body hanging," he argued.

Singh contended that the consequence of Sushant's "exploitation", and the criminal beach of trust and cheating all happened at Patna.

"So Patna police have the jurisdiction to register the FIR under Section 179 of the CrPC," he submitted, adding that there has already been a delay of many days in the case, and if more time passes, evidence will be destroyed.

He also argued that when Rhea also wants a CBI probe, then the court should put its stamp of approval on the measure and ensure that the home quarantine rule is not applicable to CBI officers.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever