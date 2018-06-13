New disclosure shows growing Jared Kushner wealth, debt

The disclosure issued yesterday by the White House shows that Kushner's assets totalled at least $181 million

Jared Kushner (left) with Melania Trump. File Pic

A newly-released financial disclosure form shows that White House special adviser Jared Kushner's wealth and debt both rose significantly over the year, an indication of the complex state of his finances and the potential conflicts that confront some of his investments.

The disclosure issued yesterday by the White House shows that Kushner's assets totalled at least $181 million. His previous 2017 disclosure showed assets in the $140 million range. Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, jointly held at least $240 million in assets last year.

But, Kushner has also assumed growing debt over the past year, expanding his use of revolving credit accounts and taking on additional debt as part of his company's purchase of a New Jersey apartment complex.

Trump accused of accepting illegal payments Washington: Lawyers for the US state of Maryland and the capital Washington accused US President Donald Trump on Monday of accepting illegal payments from foreign officials through his hotel in the US capital. But, a lawyer representing the president contended that such payments are perfectly legal, as long as Donald Trump does not offer anything in return.

