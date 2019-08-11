New England for Turf Club Trophy

other-sports

Of the eight runners in the fray, the experienced New England from the stables of trainer Imtiaz Sait and the in-form Awesome One from Deepesh Narredu's yard appear to be the top two contenders

Pune: With the last Sunday’s card postponed for today, the grade 3, Turf Club Trophy, for 4y & older top-class horses, features as the prime event of the six-race card.



Sitting at the top and bottom of the scales--La Rondine & Turning Point--are the two who can give a scare to the fancied duo if they can put their best foot forward--so a close finish cannot be ruled out.

I expect New England (A Sandesh up) to prevail at the all-important end of the seven-furlong trip.

First race at 2 pm.

