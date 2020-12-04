New MRCC chief to be appointed before month end: H K Patil

After three visits to the city in three months to seek leaders' views on restructuring the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) and other state-related issues, the party's state in-charge general secretary, H K Patil, said on Thursday that it would appoint a new president to the body before the New Year.

Patil was in the city on Wednesday and Thursday and discussed several issues with state leaders, including the city president, apparently in run up to the Mumbai civic polls scheduled next February. "Mumbai will have a new president by December end. The party will be in election (BMC) mode by January," Patil told select media persons.

He said the Congress ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have also been asked to gear up for the civic polls. Lobbyists from various groups met him to recommend their choices. One of the representations given was by Dr Amarjit Singh Manhas. Other strong contenders in the race are Suresh Shetty, Charansing Sapra, Bhai Jagtap, Naseem Khan and Madhu Chavan.

State Congress general secretary Rajan Bhosale, who led over a dozen colleagues at a meeting with Patil, said they have pitched for Manhas, a cosmopolitan face. "He is best capable of running the MRCC which will go to civic polls in one year. We need to start preparations. Our choice is Manhas," he said.

Former health minister Shetty is also banking on his cosmopolitan image. Former MLC Sapra and Manhas belong to the same community. A Marathi MLC, Jagtap, is the other hot contender and competes with ex-MLA Chavan. Khan, who was not recommended for a seat of the governor's quota in the upper house, is trying to find favour with the high command.

