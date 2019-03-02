New Parel terminus to help ease Dadar's load

national

The last time a station was converted into a terminus on Central Railway (CR) was in 2007, when the Wadala-Panvel services were introduced

The work on the project sped up after the Elphinstone station stampede in 2017

In a bid to decongest the load of commuters at Dadar and cater to the rising crowd in Parel, 32 local train services will start and end from the new Parel terminus which will be inaugurated on Sunday. The last time a station was converted into a terminus on Central Railway (CR) was in 2007, when the Wadala-Panvel services were introduced.

CR had formally announced the Rs 51-crore Parel terminus project in 2015. The work on the project sped up after the Elphinstone station stampede in 2017. The previous slow train platform has been widened from 7 metres to 12 metres, and a new one has been added as well.



The previous slow train platform has been widened from 7 metres to 12 metres

"The basic focus is to take the load off Dadar terminus and provide relief to commuters at Parel. The terminus will only be there for slow trains," said a CR spokesperson.

The plan to build a terminus at Parel was to decongest the existing Dadar station that sees a footfall of about 5 lakh passengers every day. "Parel has a number of hospitals and office complexes, with most of the working population passing through there. The old station and infrastructure was not able to cope with the increasing crowds. Therefore, a plan for a terminus was the answer," he added.

