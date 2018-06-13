New Snapchat feature to let users delete chat messages

The new feature is aimed at making people more comfortable sending sensitive information over Snapchat

Representational Image

Photo-messaging app Snapchat is reportedly rolling out a new feature called "clear chats" that will allow users to delete messages from personal and group chat-threads.

The new feature is aimed at making people more comfortable sending sensitive information over Snapchat. This could also check cases of revenge porn and blackmails where hackers or others threat and expose abusive conversations and personal images, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

"Hold down on a text, image, video, memory, sticker or audio note in a one-on-one or group chat, you'll see a 'delete' button. Tap it and Snapchat will try to retract the message, though it admits it won't always work if the recipient lacks an internet connection or updated version of the app," the report added.

This feature may boost the app usage after it hit its slowest growth rate ever last quarter beacuse of Snapchat's globally criticised redesign. Snapchat is reportedly working to roll out the "clear chats" feature globally over the next few weeks.

