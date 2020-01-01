New Year 2020: Held a photography exhibition

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I have always been passionate about photography. When I was young, I would carry a small camera on the set and take random pictures. I was driven by curiosity, and my fascination to capture candid moments. Although I have preserved most of these pictures, I have also lost quite a few while moving home from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

The pictures [from my amateur days] hold the fondest memories. I remember clicking Raj Kapoor on a flight to Moscow when we had gone for a screening of Teesri Kasam [1966], at the Moscow International Film Festival. I had also captured Sunil and Nargis Dutt along with Satyajit Ray on a boat. This was during our trip to Germany when we had taken Reshma Aur Shera [1971] to the Berlin International Film Festival. Another vivid memory was capturing Rajendra Kumar in Barcelona when we were shooting the bull-fight [sequence] for Dharti [1970].

I am glad that my first photography exhibition was a success. Himanshu Seth [curator of the exhibition] is a passionate photographer. We went to many places as part of our photography project, and the two that I loved were Namibia and Tanzania. The sand dunes of Namibia left me awestruck. Tanzania, on the other hand, has a rich wildlife. It's rare to encounter animals up-close and personal in their natural habitat. In India, Tadoba [Andhari National Park, Maharashtra] and Ranthambore [National Park, Rajasthan] are a treat for those who love tigers.

