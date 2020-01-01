Search

New Year 2020: Held a photography exhibition

Updated: Jan 01, 2020, 11:47 IST | Sonil Dedhia | Mumbai

"I am glad that my first photography exhibition was a success. Himanshu Seth [curator of the exhibition] is a passionate photographer."

Waheeda Rehman
Waheeda Rehman

I have always been passionate about photography. When I was young, I would carry a small camera on the set and take random pictures. I was driven by curiosity, and my fascination to capture candid moments. Although I have preserved most of these pictures, I have also lost quite a few while moving home from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

The pictures [from my amateur days] hold the fondest memories. I remember clicking Raj Kapoor on a flight to Moscow when we had gone for a screening of Teesri Kasam [1966], at the Moscow International Film Festival. I had also captured Sunil and Nargis Dutt along with Satyajit Ray on a boat. This was during our trip to Germany when we had taken Reshma Aur Shera [1971] to the Berlin International Film Festival. Another vivid memory was capturing Rajendra Kumar in Barcelona when we were shooting the bull-fight [sequence] for Dharti [1970].

I am glad that my first photography exhibition was a success. Himanshu Seth [curator of the exhibition] is a passionate photographer. We went to many places as part of our photography project, and the two that I loved were Namibia and Tanzania. The sand dunes of Namibia left me awestruck. Tanzania, on the other hand, has a rich wildlife. It's rare to encounter animals up-close and personal in their natural habitat. In India, Tadoba [Andhari National Park, Maharashtra] and Ranthambore [National Park, Rajasthan] are a treat for those who love tigers.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK