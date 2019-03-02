New Zealand record their highest test score

cricket

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand completed his second double century and now he has nearly 900 runs in the eight Tests New Zealand have played in the past year

New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrates his century (100 runs) during day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Pic/AFP

Hamilton: New Zealand have posted their highest Test match score in the ongoing Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Kiwis posted 715 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Colin de Grandhomme, the all-rounder played an unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 53 deliveries which included five sixes. New Zealand surpassed their previous highest Test score of 690, which was achieved against Pakistan in Sharjah in the year 2014.

In this record-breaking score posted by New Zealand, Tom Latham made 161 runs and Jeet Raval played a knock of 132 runsÂ putting on a record 254 run opening partnership.

The Kiwis now lead Bangladesh by 481 runs as the tourists were bundled out for 234 runs in the first innings.

