New Zealand women score 490/4 vs Ireland, highest ever in ODIs

New Zealand women's cricket team posted the highest ever total in One-day cricket by scoring an incredible 490 for four against Ireland in the first match against Ireland in Dublin with skipper Suzie Bates leading from the front with a blistering 151-run knock.

The total posted by the 'White Ferns' is the highest ever in ODIs including men's matches. In men's cricket, the highest total in ODI is 444 for three, made by England against Pakistan in August 2016 at Nottingham. With their incredible batting, New Zealand women team bettered their own 21-year old world record of 455 for five against Pakistan at Christchurch in January 1997.

It's only third time that a 400-plus score has been made in women's ODIs. Australia was the first team to touch the 400-plus mark when it thrashed Danish women's team to score 412 for three in Mumbai in December 1997. In men's ODIs, a 400-plus score has been achieved 18 times by different teams.

Bates blasted 151 off 94 balls, hitting 24 shots to the fence and two over the ropes. Maddy Green minted the Ireland bowlers to score 121 off 105 balls with 17 fours and two sixes. Amelia Kerr contributed in piling the misery of the Ireland players by scoring 81 off 71 balls with nine fours and three sixes. An unprecedented 64 boundaries were hit in addition to the seven sixes by New Zealand batters.

