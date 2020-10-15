New Zealand's oldest surviving Test cricketer John Reid no more

New Zealand's oldest surviving Test cricketer and former captain John Reid died here at the age of 92, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. Reid, regarded as one of the world's best all-rounders during his heyday in the 50s and early 60s, captained New Zealand in 34 Tests including, most notably, the country's first three victories. "He was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a statement offering his tributes.

The NZC release, however, did not specify the cause of Reid's death.

"Our thoughts and respect are with his family at this time: wife Norli; children Alison, Richard and Ann, and all his grand-children," White said. Born in Auckland, and educated in Wellington, Reid played 246 first-class games and scored 16128 runs at 41.35, including 39 centuries, while taking 466 wickets at 22.60.

