Newly inaugurated chowk in Bandra named after Pran

bollywood

Bollywood legendary late actor Pran's family had a low-key ceremony in Bandra to unveil the plaque.

A chowk in Mumbai's upscale locality Bandra was named after Pran on August 26. Jackie Shroff and a few family members of Pran were present during the inauguration. Pran Krishan Sikand, known for his prolific performances in Hindi cinema, was awarded India’s third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in the year 2001.

Not only this, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "The intersection on Carter road,Bandra,Mumbai dedicated to the memory of the legend “Pran” sahab/uncle. Many congratulations Baboo Tunni Vivek and Pinki." [sic]

The intersection on Carter road,Bandra,Mumbai dedicated to the memory of the legend “Pran” sahab/uncle. Many congratulations Baboo Tunni Vivek and Pinki. pic.twitter.com/e3d71n4ogJ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 29, 2018

It is unlike any of the usual chowk plaques. It's neat and stylish. Considered one of the greatest villains of the industry, Pran passed away in 2013. One of his most memorable roles was in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer (1973), which had the chartbuster Yaari Hai Iman Mera Yaar Meri Zindagi.

The next time you are passing by Carter Road, Bandra, look out for the Pran Chowk near the corner which leads to Union Park and is dotted with food joints.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Pays The 'Perfect' Tribute To Pran On Twitter

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates